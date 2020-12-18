Intermountain Healthcare's Dr. Marc Harrison Hosts Panel Discussion About Leadership in Uncertain Times

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2020 --Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Marc Harrison, MD, moderated a grand rounds panel discussion titled "Leading Through Ambiguity and Optimism." The discussion featured retired General Stanley McChrystal and focused on personal leadership in uncertain times like the COVID-19 pandemic.



McChrystal talked about how much of his leadership as commander of U.S. Joint Special Operations Command is similar to what is happening in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says there is not one silver bullet that can solve the problem and it's going to take time.



"It wasn't those climactic moments that decided it," said McCrystal. "It was every day when you're exhausted from an operation the night before, you get several hours of sleep, you put the gear back on that afternoon you go out and do it again."



In addition to Dr. Harrison and Gen. McChrystal, the panel included Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives Brad Wilson, and Linda Venner, MD, senior medical director of medical/surgical operation at Intermountain Healthcare.



Whether it was on the battlefield, in the Utah Statehouse, or a hospital, the panel used their unique experiences under pressure to highlight how others can lead during tough times when there seems to be no end in sight.



Grand rounds are a venue for medical education that involves lectures and discussions about health issues and patient care.



Click here to see the full broadcast.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.