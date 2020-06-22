Intermountain Healthcare's Dr. Marc Harrison Once Again Named to Modern Healthcare Top 50 List

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2020 --For the fourth consecutive year, Modern Healthcare has named Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Marc Harrison, MD, to its annual list of Top 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives.



Dr. Harrison is listed along with other healthcare leaders including, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and Dr. Deborah Birx, Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the Trump Administration.



"Dr. Harrison's leadership has fostered a change in the way we look at the health of our communities and how we better deliver healthcare to patients," said Rob Allen, Intermountain Healthcare senior vice president and chief operating officer. "These steps have proven invaluable in our ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic."



Modern Healthcare notes other reasons for Dr. Harrison's placement on the list, which includes efforts to reimagine primary care, which has reduced emergency room visits and hospital admissions, and Intermountain's willingness to send doctors, nurses and other caregivers to New York City earlier this year during their height of the COVID-19 outbreak.



"Intermountain's effort to reimagine primary care, which started in 2018, grew in 2019, and moved further toward value-based arrangements," the publication noted. "Among other things, the effort led to a 10% decline in emergency department visits and a 30% drop in inpatient admissions. Intermountain in 2019 also announced a five-year study aiming to find links between genetics and disease. And while New York City was in the thick of dealing with COVID-19 cases, Intermountain sent teams of clinicians to the east coast to aid hospitals."



Intermountain's focus on value-based care has helped keep the healthcare system of 24 hospitals financially sound. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen major revenue loss for hospital systems around the country, Intermountain has not furloughed or had to lay off any caregivers.



Intermountain has also turned to innovations such as TeleHealth and Connect Care to help patients stay connected and get the care they need while staying safe and at home. Connect Care visits alone went from 7,000 in March to 64,000 in April. Intermountain continues to find new ways to expand care so patients can receive it closer to home.



Dr. Harrison has been Intermountain President and CEO since October of 2016.



For more information visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/



For a link to the Modern Healthcare article and the full list visit: https://www.modernhealthcare.com/awards/50-most-influential-clinical-executives-2020?utm_source=promote-events&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=50-Most-Announcement&utm_content=06152020



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.