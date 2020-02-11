Intermountain Healthcare's Marc Probst Named CIO of the Year

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2020 --Marc Probst, vice president and chief information officer of Intermountain Healthcare, has been named the 2019 John E. Gall Jr. CIO of the Year by two leading national healthcare organizations.



The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) and the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) selected Probst for his three-decade career and pioneering work in the healthcare information technology (IT) field.



"Marc has been a transformational leader blazing the trail in advancing technology to improve health and care," says HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf. "His work exemplifies what it means to be a changemaker—an innovator who rigorously challenges the status quo and empowers others to follow suit in the journey to providing better health for everyone, everywhere."



Probst leads a team of over 1,000 technology professionals who together have supported Intermountain leadership in numerous technology initiatives including development of new digital health solutions, the opening of a virtual hospital in 2018, and the adoption of several telehealth specialty programs. During his 17 years with Intermountain he has helped ensure cutting edge research could take place which wouldn't be possible without healthcare IT.



"I've been amazed to watch all of the advancements and new treatments made possible by our work," said Probst. "I'm excited for the future of technology here at Intermountain and throughout the healthcare field."



CHIME and HIMSS also praised Probst for his leadership in promoting and developing health IT around the world. He was also instrumental in shaping health IT policies for the federal government.



Probst will be honored on March 11 during the 2020 CHIME-HIMSS CIO Forum in Orlando Florida.



Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.