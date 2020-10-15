Intermountain Healthcare's Morissa Henn, MD, Named to Modern Healthcare's Top 25 Emerging Leaders List

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2020 --Morissa Henn, DrPH, community health director at Intermountain Healthcare, is among Modern Healthcare's 2020 class of Top 25 Emerging Leaders (formerly Up and Comers). Modern Healthcare, the leader in healthcare business news, research and data, annually honors emerging leaders all age 40 or under, who have made significant contributions in the areas of innovation and financial, operational and clinical excellence early in their careers.



"In a year that's proven to be a gamechanger for the industry, a group of leaders have risen to meet the moment," said Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare. "Some members of the 2020 class of Top 25 Emerging Leaders were freshly minted in their roles when COVID-19 hit. They rose to the occasion, whether it was developing outreach for underserved communities or standing up robust telehealth capabilities. And that's on top of the growing accomplishments they were already registering in their regular jobs. These 25 honorees represent the most impressive leaders driving change across the industry."



"Community Health, by definition, is a team effort. This is a huge honor, but more importantly, a testament to the colleagues, and local partners I'm privileged to work with and learn from every day," Dr. Henn said.



"Improving mental health and well-being in the communities we serve is a vital priority for Intermountain Healthcare," said Intermountain Senior Vice President and Chief Community Health Officer, Mikelle Moore. "Dr. Henn leads this critical effort, developing evidence-informed, innovative community-based strategies to address mental health needs. Her ability to identify linkages between multiple community partners' work and create unity of purpose improves mental health outcomes for those we serve, and it aligns with our mission of 'helping people live the healthiest lives possible®.' We are thrilled Dr. Henn has been named a top 25 emerging leader."



Dr. Henn joined Intermountain in 2017 and worked to build collaboration with many community partners to address the urgent issue of suicide. In national recognition of her efforts, particularly in engaging gun owners and advocates, Rep. John Lewis invited Dr. Henn to provide expert testimony at a 2019 U.S. House Ways and Means Committee hearing on preventing gun violence. In her expanded role leading community mental well-being, Dr. Henn recently has overseen the development of the Emotional Health Relief Hotline, a free call-in service offering comprehensive mental health resources and connection to telehealth services to thousands of Utahns since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This year's honorees are profiled in the October 12 issue of Modern Healthcare and online at ModernHealthcare.com/top-emergingleaders.



