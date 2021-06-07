Intermountain Healthcare's Saltzer Health Opens Surgery Center in Meridian, Idaho

Meridan, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2021 --A new, conveniently located and affordable facility for same-day surgical procedures has opened at Intermountain Saltzer Health's Ten Mile Medical Campus in Meridian, Idaho.



Saltzer Surgery Center is a 22,500 square-foot facility with five operating rooms and one procedure room equipped with the latest tools and technology, and staffed by a caring, experienced team of clinical caregivers.



Saltzer Surgery Center is a joint venture between Intermountain Healthcare and community physicians.



"As a joint venture, the surgery center creates an environment focused on exceptional patient care while reducing costs to patients and increasing efficiency through centralized management," said Ed Castledine, CEO, Saltzer Health.



Saltzer Surgery Center's mission is to transform the surgical experience through compassion, transparency and exceptional medical care.



The surgical suites are custom designed for procedures that do not require an overnight stay for patients, Castledine said. The reception area is light and bright, and hallways and pre-op areas are spacious for maximum comfort and maneuverability.



"Our focus is on personalized service, quality care and safety in a convenient location with easy access to medical imaging and ancillary services," he said.



Located on the first floor of the four-story medical building, the surgery center is adjacent to Saltzer Health's medical imaging center equipped with MRI, X-ray, CT, Dexa and ultrasound capabilities.



Patients and providers benefit from close proximity to the imaging center and other services available in the building, said Dr. John Kaiser, VP & Chief Medical Officer. The Ten Mile medical campus also includes a 24-hour urgent care and clinics for primary care and specialists. A physical therapy clinic and gastroenterology center are expected to open in the coming months.



"As the Treasure Valley grows, Saltzer Health is evolving to better meet the needs of our patients," Dr. Kaiser said. "Founded 60 years ago, our organization is committed to providing affordable personalized care with providers patients get to know and trust."



"Our caregivers have many years of experience and a passion for providing care in a warm, friendly environment," said Bridgette Berkeley, RN, Director of Nursing. "We are proud to welcome patients to our beautiful new center."



To learn more about Saltzer Surgery Center.



About Saltzer Health

Saltzer Health is an Intermountain Healthcare company with more than 80 primary care and specialty providers, about 450 employees, a medical imaging center, and physician offices and urgent care clinics from Boise to Caldwell in Idaho's Treasure Valley. Learn more at Saltzer Health.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a medical group, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.