Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital Launches TeleHealth Oncology Services to Enable Cancer Patients to Be Treated Closer to Home

Heber City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2021 --Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital recently began offering Intermountain TeleHealth oncology services to local patients, including onsite chemotherapy treatments and consultations with Intermountain Healthcare's team of oncologists and cancer experts from Intermountain Cancer Center.



From early detection to treatment, Intermountain oncologists and specialists will collaborate with local caregivers to provide individualized support and medically-advanced care via video technology, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances to receive cancer care.



Historically, patients had to travel to Utah County or Salt Lake County for their cancer care and treatment. Now, through the TeleHealth oncology service, patients can be screened, receive their care plan, treatment, and recovery – all close to home.



"The Cancer Center is brand new and staffed with dedicated nurses trained to do chemotherapy and infusion therapy," said Chad Marsing, Heber Valley Infusion and Pharmacy Manager. "It's a whole new way of serving our community. Our expanded tele-oncology services allow patients to be seen in our infusion clinic for the majority of cancers types, and also enables them to have a visit with a cancer physician without leaving the Heber Valley."



This service not only implements innovative technology to provide the highest level of patient care, but also addresses existing challenges including travel expenses and time away from family and work. Now patients can stay close to home and benefit from family and community support during treatment.



"The new area was designed specifically for the comfort of chemotherapy and infusion patients and their unique needs," said Si Hutt, Heber Valley Hospital Administrator. "Our Heber Valley Hospital caregivers are not only highly skilled, they also provide personalized care which actually helps facilitate healing."



Hutt added, "Tele-oncology is another example of the many ways we're providing our community more local access to specialized physician services."



To learn more about Heber Valley Hospital's new oncology services, visit with your physician about the referral process, call Heber Valley Hospital's Oncology Team at 435-657-4795 or visit www.Intermountainhealthcare.org/Cancer.



About Heber Valley Hospital

Heber Valley Hospital is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see Intermountain Healthcare.