Intermountain LDS Hospital Names Heather Wall New Administrator

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2021 --Intermountain LDS Hospital has a new administrator.



Heather Wall, who has been serving as chief commercial officer for Civica Rx (Civica, Inc.), has been selected as the new administrator of Intermountain LDS Hospital.



Wall helped start Civica, a Lehi, Utah-based not-for-profit drug manufacturer that was incubated at Intermountain Healthcare and founded by leading health systems across the country with an aim to improve availability and affordability of essential generic medications for hospitals. For her work at Civica, Wall was named to Modern Healthcare's Top 25 Women Leaders list.



Wall is no stranger to LDS Hospital having served as part of the leadership team there from 2014 to 2017 as a regional operations officer. She has held a number of leadership roles at Intermountain, including partner in the Strategy/Enterprise Initiative Office, director of Systems Improvement, and director of Strategic Planning and Business Development.



Some of her notable successes at Intermountain include developing a transparency initiative in conjunction with U.S. News & World Report, launching data scorecards to educate surgeons about their utilization patterns, and developing processes to improve patient experience.



"I had the pleasure of working closely with Heather during her time at LDS Hospital a few years ago and have always been impressed by her energy, ability to grasp complex issues and find strategic, creative solutions to problems," said Jim Sheets Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Specialty-Based Care for Intermountain. "Heather is a talented leader who epitomizes inclusivity and compassion. She brings a great vision to this role at an important time in the evolution of this legacy facility."



As administrator, Wall will oversee all operations at the hospital working closely with the nurse administrator and medical director. She will guide planning for the entire LDS Hospital campus and have accountability for the fundamentals of care at the hospital.



Wall a earned a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Arizona State University. She replaces Shawn Morrow, who is leaving Intermountain.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.