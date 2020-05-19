Intermountain Park City Hospital Administrator Receives National Recognition for Her Work During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2020 --Lori Weston, administrator and CEO of Intermountain Park City Hospital was named as one of five hospital administrators across the U.S. who have shown strong leadership, compassion and poise during the COVID-19 pandemic. Weston was selected from a nomination submitted to EM Docs, a Facebook group of 22,000 emergency management physicians. The winners were shared through LinkedIn.



The group sought to recognize administrators who listened to them, acted and got it right during the pandemic. Weston was recognized for her willingness to engage with physicians on a personal level, as evidenced by what they said about nominating her for her efforts when the resort community of Summit County was hit hard and fast by the virus.



"Lori facilitated rapid early COVID-19 testing, strict visitor restrictions inside the hospital, and actually increased our staffing while most ERs were decreasing staffing. Many of the policies she put in place were adopted by our entire 24-hospital system," said Austin Smith, MD.



"One of her greatest concerns early on during the pandemic was the low socio-economic status community due to their high-density living. She worked to secure other housing options for those with COVID-19 to slow the spread and protect their families. Lori would stop by (the ER) daily to check in and make sure we had plenty of PPE (personal protective equipment) and wanted to know if she could help us in any way," added Dr. Smith.



"Lori was able to see the big picture of the impact to our local community. Every action she put in place not only protected our community and surrounding counties but protected the hospital staff. No one was left behind, from cafeteria workers, to housekeeping, to front-line registration and emergency room staff," said Debra Martin, MD.



"In my 34 years of practicing in many other states and hospitals, I have never seen an administrator rise to the occasion as Lori has during the pandemic crisis," added Dr. Martin.



"During Easter, she came in on Sunday while I was working and handed me an arrangement of flowers to bring home to my wife for when I finished work," said Douglas Vogel, MD.



To see the full nominations go to https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/top-five-hospital-administrators-during-covid-19-who-staff-louis-m-/?trackingId=u3lnAN0z2ylzQRvtJnzbPA==



