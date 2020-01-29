Intermountain Precision Genomics Announces Advancements in Personalized Cancer Care with Expanded TheraMap Test

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --Intermountain Precision Genomics continues to expand cancer testing through advancements to TheraMap, a test for advanced-stage cancer patients. The new TheraMap test expands the ability to examine a tumor's DNA to provide individualized treatment options.



Cancer is caused by changes in DNA that can make a normal cell become cancerous. Utilizing state-of-the-art genomic technology, TheraMap analyzes and interprets what changes, or gene mutations are present in a patient's tumor DNA.



With the ability to detect important mutation types across more than 500 genes relevant to cancer treatment, relevant gene fusion events – including NTRK fusions, and important microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) biomarkers, TheraMap results can be used to personalize treatment for each patient.



In addition to its significant gene panel, another feature that sets TheraMap aside from other cancer tests is the molecular tumor board, a multi-institutional group of clinical experts and precision medicine leaders who review the solid tumor results and provide oncologists with recommendations for specific therapies and treatments.



"Our unique process analyzes the genetic makeup of a patient's cancer and employs a team of skilled Molecular Tumor Specialists to review each solid tumor test and determine how to most effectively treat that cancer case," said Lincoln Nadauld, MD, PhD, oncologist and chief of Precision Health and Genomics at Intermountain Healthcare. "Our team approach gives oncologists confidence, information, and support they need to prepare a customized, targeted treatment plan for each patient."



When compared to traditional diagnostic tests and treatment, TheraMap's methods provide significantly better results for patients at lower overall healthcare costs – something patient Jeffery Layne appreciates.



In January 2018, Layne was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer that had spread to other parts of his body and was told that he would have six months to two years to live. Layne's oncologist, Derrick Haslem, MD, associate medical director for the Intermountain Healthcare Oncology Clinical Program, recommended that he try TheraMap.



"The TheraMap test helped to determine exactly what gene mutations were causing Mr. Layne's cancer, allowing us to create an individualized plan for him," said Dr. Haslem.



Utilizing TheraMap's results, Dr. Haslem discovered Layne would be a good candidate for immunotherapy treatment, a personalized infusion that boosts the body's own immune system to fight cancer.



Layne showed a quick response to the treatment with masses under his arms shrinking almost immediately. After just two months of immunotherapy, the masses disappeared and tumors on his lungs were significantly smaller.



"They've come so far in being able to diagnose the problems related to cancer, it's just amazing," said Layne. "As a cancer patient, watching all the progress in precision medicine and cancer research is really encouraging."



Two years later, Layne continues to improve while painting and spending time with his grandkids. View more about Jeffrey Layne's story.



"Intermountain Precision Genomics is pleased with the advances in TheraMap that will continue to help our advanced-cancer patients see better results, which are longer lives and overall improved quality of life," said Dr. Nadauld.



Visit intermountainhealthcare.org/abouttheramap for more information about TheraMap testing.



About Intermountain Precision Genomics

Intermountain Precision Genomics is transforming healthcare by targeting treatment to deliver the highest quality care at some of the lowest costs in the nation, all while helping people live the healthiest lives possible. Intermountain Precision Genomics is a service of Intermountain Healthcare, a system widely recognized as a leader in clinical quality improvement and efficient healthcare delivery. For more information about Intermountain Precision Genomics, please visit intermountainhealthcare.org/genomics.