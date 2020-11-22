Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital Adds Pediatric Gynecological Services to Bolster Care

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2020 --Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital is the first in Utah to add pediatric gynecology to its medical services. This is a relatively new specialty that is only available in a few regions around the country. Doctors note that children have issues that arise that require a specialist in pediatrics.



"Kids are not just little adults who can go to any doctor when they have a medical problem," said Dr. Katherine Hayes, pediatric gynecologist at University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital. "For example, adult hormonal medications don't respond the same way on children, so you have to know how to take a different approach."



The new specialty at Primary Children's includes outpatient clinics, inpatient consulting, and surgical services.



Dr. Hayes says some of the most common issues they treat patients for include:



- Menstrual issues, including heavy bleeding, need for menstrual suppression, and painful or absent periods.



- Ovarian masses or cysts



- Vulvar skin complaints



There are also rarer instances where a pediatric gynecological specialist would be needed such as birth abnormalities, or fertility preservation in cancer patients.



Because this specialty is relatively new and growing, it brings opportunities for research and a further understanding of care in the field. By adding to the scientific literature, doctors at Primary Children's Hospital hope to help find ways to provide the best care for patients around the world.



