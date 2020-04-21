Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital "Chalks the Walk" to Spread Messages of Hope During Pandemic

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2020 --Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital caregivers and patient families are "chalking the walk" to spread messages of hope and love during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The hospital is inviting people caring for Primary Children's patients to write messages or draw inspirational pictures with sidewalk chalk provided outside the hospital entrance.



Child Life Services Manager Alinda Shelley hopes the chalk art can bring a smile to patients and frontline caregivers as they enter the hospital.



"We plan to continue our chalk the walk effort throughout the pandemic as a way for everyone to express themselves and offer hope and encouragement to caregivers, patients and loved ones here," Shelley said. "Positive words and colorful images like these are especially important and needed during this challenging time and visitor restrictions."



The chalk-art idea came from a hospital respiratory therapist and child life specialists.



