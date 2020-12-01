Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital Festival of Trees 50th Year Kicks off Today with Silent Auction and Virtual Events

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2020 --The annual Festival of Trees benefiting Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital kicks off its 50th year today with an online silent auction for the event's hallmark beautifully decorated trees – with all proceeds going to help young patients.



People from anywhere around the world can go to makegoodgrow.org to enjoy 360-degree views and bid on the 150 trees and other auction items on display at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.



The festival's website, makegoodgrow.org, has already launched engaging interactive elements that allow viewers to build and share their own virtual Christmas trees, schedule a Zoom visit with Santa Claus, and shop for an array of holiday items in the festival's virtual shops.



On Friday, Dec. 4, the Festival of Trees will stream its first ever 90-minute live broadcast from Vivint Arena, featuring stories of Primary Children's patients and Festival volunteers, with surprise appearances and performances by nationally known celebrity entertainers and special guests.



The event will be co-hosted by singer and actor, Alex Boyé, and former Primary Children's Hospital patients Cami Carver and Payson Inkley.



KSL-TV will broadcast a 30-minute preview to the show at 6:30 pm on Friday. The full show will be streamed on the festival's website at makegoodgrow.org and social media at 7 p.m. Viewers can also watch the show on KSL's app.



Since its inception, the Festival of Trees has raised nearly $40 million to support Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital and provide the highest quality care to children. As in years past, all funds raised from the Festival will help the hospital to serve patients from Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and beyond.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Primary Children's Hospital is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. For more than 95 years, Primary's have served over 1 million children living in a 400,000 square-mile service area including Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, and Alaska. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.



