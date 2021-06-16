Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital Ranked as One of Nation's Best Children's Hospitals in Eight Pediatric Specialties in U.S. News & World Report

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2021 --Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital has been ranked as one of the nation's best children's hospitals in eight pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report, according to the publication's 2021-2022 Best Children's Hospitals rankings published today.



"Primary Children's Hospital is dedicated to putting The Child First and Always, providing top-tier care and continually striving to improve our patients' experiences," Primary Children's Administrator Dustin Lipson said. "We are pleased to be recognized for these efforts in the new Best Children's Hospital rankings."



U.S. News & World Report ranks the top 50 children's hospitals in 10 specialties. This year, Primary Children's Hospital, in partnership with University of Utah Health, is ranked in the following eight specialties:



- Cancer

- Cardiology and Heart Surgery

- Diabetes and Endocrinology

- Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Surgery

- Nephrology

- Neurology and Neurosurgery

- Orthopedics (a joint recognition in partnership with Shriners Hospitals for Children – Salt Lake City)

- Urology



The publication's rankings also include pulmonology and lung surgery, and neonatal care specialties.



The annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings, now in their 15th year, are designed to help patients, their families, and their doctors make informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.



"The Best Children's Hospitals rankings have always highlighted hospitals that excel in specialized care," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "As the pandemic continues to affect travel, finding high-quality care close to home has never been more important."



Primary Children's has been ranked as one of the nation's best children's hospitals for several years.



"As an institution, we aspire to be the best place for families to receive pediatric specialty care, close to home," said Angelo P. Giardino, MD, PhD, Chair of the University of Utah School of Medicine's Department of Pediatrics and Chief Medical Officer at Primary Children's Hospital. "The recognition from U.S. News & World report helps highlight our caregivers' commitment to continuous improvement and high-quality, compassionate care for children."



Primary Children's is the pediatric specialty teaching hospital for the University of Utah School of Medicine, combining research, training and excellent care to provide the best health care for children.



It also is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a nationally recognized nonprofit health system that in 2020 announced a $500 million "Primary Promise" investment – half of which would come from philanthropy – to create the nation's model health system for children.



This year's Best Children's Hospital rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2022" guidebook, available in bookstores in October. Visit the Best Children's Hospitals website for the full rankings and methodology.



