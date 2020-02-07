Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital to Open Second Hospital Campus in Lehi in 2023

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2020 --Intermountain Healthcare today revealed additional details of its plans to build a second Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital campus in Lehi, Utah. Officials provided a preview of services and programs that families can expect to access when the hospital opens its doors in 2023 in one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation.



The planned 38-acre campus will be built near 3300 West and 2100 North in Lehi, and will feature five floors, 66 beds, and a three-story medical office building, with a combined 468,000 square feet.



Pediatric care will be delivered by a medical team integrated with Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. Pediatric specialists at University of Utah Health will work together with Primary Children's to bring the best pediatric care possible to the new campus.



The new campus will address the rapidly growing pediatric population in Utah County, which some estimates indicate will be equal to that of Salt Lake County by 2040.



With this growth, and the growth in southern Salt Lake County, comes an urgent need for high-quality, comprehensive pediatric care. As part of its promise to build the nation's model health system for children, Intermountain will meet this need through innovative programs, initiatives, and facilities – one of which includes the construction of a second Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi.



Plans for the campus in Lehi include:



Pediatric specialty trauma and emergency services

Pediatric and newborn intensive care units

Medical and surgical unit

Operating rooms and surgical services

Inpatient and outpatient behavioral and mental health services

Safe and Healthy Families clinic

Sleep medicine services

Infusion services

Rehabilitation services

Specialty outpatient clinics

Laboratory services

Imaging services



Additional amenities will include food services, a gift shop and a family-friendly environment. Crews are expected to begin construction on the hospital later this year.



Among announcements made, veteran Intermountain leader Lisa Paletta, RN, was introduced as administrator of the Primary Children's Lehi campus.



Paletta, who is serving as administrator of Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy, also has worked as former assistant vice president of Integrated Care Management for Intermountain and has been with the organization for more than 26 years. She will oversee the new hospital campus design and construction, and lead the hiring of an administrative team and caregivers.



Paletta led Alta View Hospital during its recent reconstruction and played a key role in the development, design and construction of Utah Valley Hospital's new outpatient building and patient tower in her work as chief nursing officer there.



"Our children are our community's most valuable asset," Paletta said. "Primary Children's has a rich history of putting 'The Child First and Always,' and I'm excited to be a part of that legacy in Utah County. We're deeply committed to bringing high-quality pediatric care to this growing area, and I look forward to working in this community that I call home."



"Lisa is a strategic thinker and skilled operator who has helped her leadership and caregiver teams consistently deliver — and improve upon — outstanding patient care, experiences, and clinical quality," said Katy Welkie, RN, MBA, CEO of Primary Children's Hospital and vice president of Intermountain's children's health. "She is the perfect choice to lead the construction process, campus opening, and outstanding clinical care that will be provided at the new Primary Children's Hospital campus in Lehi, and bring care closer to home."



The new Primary Children's Hospital campus was announced in January as part of Intermountain Healthcare's unprecedented, $500 million plan to create a national model for children's health that will enhance the well-being of children in Utah and surrounding states for generations to come.



The model health system for children will include Intermountain's extensive network of clinics and hospitals, Primary Children's Hospital and its partnership with University of Utah Health, and community groups and organizations that help children. It will feature advancements in pediatric health research, innovation, community health outreach, and state-of-the-art technology. Plans to create the model inspired a $50 million gift from Utah businesswoman, civic leader, and philanthropist Gail Miller and the Miller family.



