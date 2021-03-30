Intermountain Riverton Hospital Earns Level IV Trauma Center Designation

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2021 --Riverton Hospital has received a Level IV trauma center designation from the Utah Bureau of Emergency Medical Services.



Earning a Level IV trauma center designation certifies Riverton hospital can provide advanced trauma life support to evaluate and stabilize patients before transferring them to a higher-level trauma center, if needed. Level IV trauma centers must also meet strict criteria and be equipped to provide advanced trauma life support at all times.



The Level IV designation was awarded after an extensive review and survey by the bureau. Surveyors praised the hospital for good leadership, excellent relationships with emergency medical services first responders and other community partners, as well as well-designed mass transfusion protocols.



The designation assures that the best resources are at the bedside of the patients and helps many Riverton Hospital patients to receive trauma care closer to home.



"This is excellent recognition of the care our team provides to all patients and the processes we've developed to continually improve care," says Todd Neubert, RN, Riverton Hospital administrator. "Thanks to our Riverton Hospital team for ensuring our hospital is known for quality, safety, and overall excellence."



For patients needing specialized advanced care, Riverton Hospital will rapidly assess and stabilize patients and function as the entry point to Intermountain's system of integrated specialty care.



"The entire Riverton team has worked diligently to meet all the state requirements," says Spencer Proctor, MD, trauma medical director at Riverton Hospital. "Our whole community will benefit from this designation."



Five trauma level designations are recognized. Higher-level facilities, I and II and III, treat more complex patients.



