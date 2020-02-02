Intermountain Sanpete Hospital Launches TeleHealth Oncology Service to Enable Cancer Patients to Be Treated Close to Home

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2020 --Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital is helping to support patients in the community by providing an extra level of support to cancer patients through the use of telehealth technology that will enable patients to be treated close to home.



Beginning January 27, Sanpete Valley Hospital will offer Intermountain TeleHealth Oncology services to local patients, including onsite chemotherapy treatments and consultations with Intermountain Healthcare's team of oncologists and cancer experts from Intermountain Cancer Center.



From early detection to treatment, including chemotherapy and care planning, Intermountain oncologists and specialists will collaborate with local caregivers to provide individualized support and medically-advanced care via video technology, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances to receive care.



Historically, patients had to travel to Southern Utah, Utah County, or Salt Lake County for their cancer care and treatment. Now, through the TeleHealth Oncology service, patients can be screened, receive their care plan, treatment, and recovery – all close to home.



"Our goal of the TeleHealth Oncology service is to provide on-site chemo treatments, through advanced technology, meeting the oncology needs of our patients, to assist them in being successful in managing their condition," said Sanpete Valley Hospital CEO Aaron Wood. "Cancer patients, who may already not feel well, won't have to travel an hour or more to receive treatment. Patients can be screened, evaluated, and plan their treatment with oncology specialists, without leaving their community."



This service not only implements innovative technology to provide the highest level of patient care, but also addresses existing challenges including: travel, the costs that are associated with that, along with the desire to stay closer to home so that patients can benefit from family and community support during treatment.



"We are excited to offer this new extended care in addition to our other out-patient services such as infusions, IM injections, and wound care oncology. This will keep our friends and family close to home," said Anne Swapp, RN, who will oversee the new program.



To learn more about Sanpete Valley Hospital's new oncology services, visit with your physician about the referral process or call Sanpete Valley Hospital's Oncology Team at 435-462-4630.



About Sanpete Valley Hospital

Sanpete Valley Hospital is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare for Sanpete County including general surgery, imaging, respiratory, sleep studies, lab services, and OBGYN, as well as technology-driven telehealth services, to help patients stay close to home for their care. A Nationally recognized Level Four Trauma-Designated, Critical Access Hospital. Sanpete Valley Hospital is part of Intermountain Healthcare – a Utah-based not-for-profit healthcare system. For more information, visit www.SanpeteHospital.org.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.