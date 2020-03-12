Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital Recognized as a 2019 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2020 --Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, Utah announced it has been named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, for the second-year running. Regarded as one of the industry's most significant designations of performance excellence, the annual Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals award is based upon the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® from iVantage Health Analytics.



"This achievement is a reflection of our constant commitment to provide quality healthcare to our community. Our caregivers provide exceptional care and dedication to our community, which allows them to stay closer to home for their healthcare needs." Aaron Wood, CEO, Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital.



Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility scored in the top 100 among all Critical Access Hospitals nationally. Now in its ninth year, the INDEX leverages 50 rural-relevant indicators across eight pillars of hospital strength (i.e. Inpatient Market Share, Outpatient Market Chare, Cost, Charge, Quality, Outcomes, Patient Perspective and Financial Stability) to determine an overall score for each hospital. Each of the INDEX's 50 indicators is culled from publicly-available data sources.



"In an era of increased complexity and uncertainty, Top 100 hospitals have established themselves as a bellwether for rural provider performance," said Michael Topchik, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. "Top 100 status is a real indicator of how proactive these hospitals are when it comes to pushing for performance improvement in areas such as quality, outcomes, patient safety, market share and finance."



Top 100 Critical Access Hospital Resources:

The list of this year's Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals, as well as the 2019 INDEX methodology, can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.



About Sanpete Valley Hospital

Sanpete Valley Hospital is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare for Sanpete County including general surgery, imaging, respiratory, sleep studies, lab services, OBGYN, as well as technology-driven telehealth services such as tele oncology, to help patients stay close to home for their care. A Level Four Trauma-Designated, Critical Access Hospital, Sanpete Valley Hospital has recently been presented with the Innovation Award for Rural Health, recognized by the National Rural Health Resource Center for the hospital's behavioral/mental health efforts and 2019 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. Sanpete Valley Hospital is part of Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org or www.SanpeteHospital.org.