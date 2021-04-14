Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital to Update Sleep Lab

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2021 --In response to rapidly-increasing population in Sanpete County, Utah, as well as growing need of expanding sleep lab beds, Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital is expanding their sleep lab to two rooms. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of April 2021 and will open for patient use at that time.



A sleep lab is use for polysomnography, also called a sleep study, which is a comprehensive test used to diagnose sleep disorders. Polysomnography records a patient's brain waves, the oxygen level in their blood, their heart rate and breathing, as well as eye and leg movements during the study. It can help diagnose disorders like insomnia, sleep apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome, narcolepsy, periodic limb movement disorder, sleepwalking, sleep talking, and REM Sleep Behavior Disorder, among others.



Connie Hatch, Sleep Lab Center manager, said "I am so excited to get this second room into use. It will provide us the increased opportunity to better serve our patients in a more efficient and timely manner than before. Many people in our community need our help to get their sleep disorders diagnosed and treated, and this will decrease their wait time tremendously!"



The sleep rooms will be approximately 10 feet by 12 feet, with an ADA bathroom attached. This will allow for two studies per night to be conducted, while decreasing wait times for sleep study appointments.



Additionally, the sleep study lab will have longer beds to accommodate taller patients, with the head of the beds being adjustable for patients with special needs.



"The addition of this room will give us a complete Sleep Center Suite for our AACM Accredited Sleep Center," said Hatch. "We will have three full-time registered Polysomnographic Technologists on staff. Together we have a combined experience of 35 years at Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital."



About Sanpete Valley Hospital

Sanpete Valley Hospital is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.