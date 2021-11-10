Intermountain Saratoga Springs Campus Groundbreaking Adds Emergency Care and Surgery Services to Rapidly Growing Area

Saratoga Springs, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2021 --Intermountain Healthcare broke ground Monday, November 8, for the new Intermountain Saratoga Springs Campus. The free-standing emergency department and ambulatory surgery center will increase access to care for the fast-growing Utah community.



Construction will start next year with significant completion expected at the end of 2022. The contractor for the project is Jacobsen Construction.



The Intermountain Saratoga Springs Emergency Department is designed as a satellite of Intermountain American Fork Hospital and the surgical center will be a joint venture with local surgeons.



"It will start out smaller than what some would consider a traditional or even community hospital," said Jason Wilson, American Fork Hospital administrator. "This is an investment in the future. As the community grows, and newer and expanded services are required, the facility will grow with it."



Eventual plans include adding obstetrics and other outpatient services to the campus.



"Healthcare is focusing on ways to provide the highest value at the lowest sustainable cost, including finding alternatives to higher cost in patient centers," Wilson added. "The Saratoga Springs facility will be an example of that opportunity."



Saratoga Springs Mayor Jim Miller said, "It's great to see this part of Saratoga Springs medical complex get started with the groundbreaking of this Intermountain Healthcare facility. Many hours been put into this project by the Intermountain medical business teams, city staff, and council members. I am grateful for the open dialogue we have been able to have with the Intermountain team surrounding the medical needs of Saratoga, Eagle Mountain, and west Lehi residents. Thank you for this commitment and investment into the local community. We look forward to a long partnership and on behalf of myself the council and the community welcome."



