Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital Earns Top 20 Status in US

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2020 --Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital has been marked as one of the Top 20 rural hospitals in the country. NRHA, the National Rural Health Association, awarded this distinction. This comes shortly after The Chartis Center for Rural Health named Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital for the second straight year. The Chartis and NRHA designations are regarded widely as indicators of excellent care. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also recently rated Sevier Valley a 5-star hospital.



Brent Schmidt, Administrator, expounds on the awards: "We commit ourselves each and every day to helping people live the healthiest lives possible. Our caregivers provide exceptional care and dedication to our community, which allows our patients to stay closer to home for their healthcare needs."



Healthcare facilities who earn Top 20- or 100-recognition are exceptional in 50 rural-relevant criteria such as cost, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, and financial stability. Rankings are determined from these indicators, and only publicly available data is used.



"In an era of increased complexity and uncertainty, Top 100 hospitals have established themselves as an example for rural provider performance," said Michael Topchik, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. "Top 100 status is a real indicator of how proactive these hospitals are when it comes to pushing for performance improvement in areas such as patient safety, outcomes, and quality."



Sevier Valley Hospital is celebrating 79 years of service in Sevier, Piute, and Wayne counties.



Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see IntermountainHealthcare.org.