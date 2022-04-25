Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital One Year Anniversary

Spanish Fork, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2022 --One year ago, during the height of the COVID pandemic restrictions, cancelled events, and limited social interactions, Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital opened its doors to the community.



Many individuals weren't able to see the new hospital up close, but last weekend caregivers were able to host a community event to allow Utah residents the opportunity to experience the many resources and technology available at the new hospital.



Fun events, family activities, food, and education opportunities were presented, along with opportunities to interact with caregivers and see some of the high-tech resources available at the hospital.



"Because Spanish Fork Hospital opened for service in April 2021 during COVID-19 restrictions, we were not able to host an event for the community," said Megan Johnson, nurse administrator of Spanish Fork Hospital. "That's why we are excited to invite the community to join us to celebrate this important milestone."



Visitors were able to experience various activities, including a life-size game of Operation, fun face and body bone painting "x-rays," and much more. In addition, a drop box for residents to safely dispose of unused medications was provided along with the opportunity to participate in Intermountain's HerediGene study. Spanish Fork Hospital also partnered with Tabitha's Way to host a community food drive to help those in need.



Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital is located at 765 East Market Place Drive.



For more information, go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/spanish-fork-hospital/ or call (385) 344-5000.



About Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital

