Intermountain Virtual Mental Health Event Aims to Connect People with Resources

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2020 --Mental health challenges can affect anyone at any age, especially when the world seems to be in a state of constant crisis and change. Hope comes from finding resources to help navigate such challenges. That's why Intermountain Healthcare is hosting the 2020 Virtual Mental Health Services Awareness Night.



The virtual event, scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at 7 pm (Mountain time), is open to anyone in Utah who wants to understand how to help those with mental health challenges. People who want to participate in the free live-streamed meeting are can log on at www.utahvalleyhospital.org/mentalhealthnight.



Speakers include Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez and Dr. Greg Hudnall, executive director and founder of Hope4Utah and Hope Squad.



Participants will also learn how to utilize United Way's 211 information line as a "one stop shop" for resources and be able to access links to national, state, and local resources.



"We know people going through a mental health challenge often turn to family, friends or trusted leaders to find help. We want to more people to understand what resources are available so they can offer that assistance when its needed," said Kyle Hansen, Utah Valley Hospital administrator.



For more information and to register to participate in the event, please go to www.utahvalleyhospital.org/mentalhealthnight.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.