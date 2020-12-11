Intermountain's CEO Dr. Marc Harrison Ranks 3rd on List of Most Influential People in Healthcare

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2020 --For the fourth consecutive year, Modern Healthcare magazine has named Marc Harrison, MD, Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO, to its 2020 list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare, ranking him third with the top spot going to the nation's frontline medical workers.



Modern Healthcare cited Dr. Harrison's willingness to help fellow caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic by sending 100 Intermountain employees to New York City last spring to assist Northwell Health and NewYork-Presbyterian health systems during their surge.



Caregivers from both those organizations returned the favor this fall, coming to Utah to help during Utah's surge in COVID-19 cases.



"Not knowing how bad the surge would get or how long it would last, staffing was by far our biggest concern," said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. "Among the first people I called for help was Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO Dr. Marc Harrison, saying "we're inundated here, and I'm wondering if you can help us in any way?" His immediate response was, "Absolutely, what do you need?""



This year's list recognizes leaders who found ways to help their colleagues and fellow health organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic. The magazine says those on this year's list represent the most innovative and resilient candidates who influenced the course of healthcare and used a global crisis as an inspiration to do better.



"This year will be remembered for more than the COVID-19 pandemic and election. It is a year that reminded us of the importance of the frontline healthcare worker and the power of collaborations. Every member of this class found ways to help their organization or the government or each other maneuver through unprecedented hardships. The result was often groundbreaking," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor.



Other professionals included on this year's Modern Healthcare list include: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general.



The list of the Top 100 list is selected by Modern Healthcare and its readers. Click here to see the rankings.



About Intermountain Healthcare

