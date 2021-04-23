Intermountain's Saltzer Health Opens New Medical Imaging Center in Idaho

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2021 --Saltzer Health, an Intermountain Healthcare company, has opened a new five-modality medical imaging center at the Ten Mile Road Medical Campus in Meridian, Idaho. The 8,700-square-foot medical imaging center offers convenient, low-cost, patient-centered care designed for comfort and safety.



"At Saltzer Health, we are focused on making high-quality healthcare more accessible and affordable," said Chief Operating Officer Matt Kaiserman.



The imaging center is equipped with advanced technology to assist physicians with the information they need to diagnosis diseases, injuries and other conditions.



Imaging services include:



- MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

- X-ray

- Computed tomography (CT)

- Ultrasound (sonogram)

- DEXA (bone density scan)

- Special procedures



"The imaging suites are spacious and warm," said Renee Hawkins, director of medical imaging. "Our skilled team members are highly-trained and they take the time to get it right, listen to patient needs, and earn their trust."



The imaging center is adjacent to Saltzer Health's Ten Mile urgent care clinic, which ensures easy access to X-ray and CT capabilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Ultrasound, DEXA and MRI services are available by appointment. For more information see https://saltzerhealth.com/imaging.



About Saltzer Health

Saltzer Health is an Intermountain Healthcare company with nearly 80 primary care and specialty providers, 400 employees, a 24-hour urgent care, medical imaging center, and 10 clinics in Idaho from East Boise to Caldwell.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.