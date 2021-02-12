Intermountain's Saltzer Health Opens New Urgent Care and Family Medicine Clinic in East Boise

Saratoga Springs, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2021 --A new Intermountain Saltzer Health urgent care and family medicine clinic recently opened in East Boise's Harris Ranch neighborhood at 3077 E. Barber Valley Drive.



The 5,300-square-foot clinic is located at the intersection of Barber Valley Drive and ParkCenter Boulevard near the Boise River Greenbelt and Marianne Williams Park.



The new clinic offers a unique patient experience with walk-in urgent care, personalized service, a warm and open design, and family medicine in a convenient location.



At the clinic, family medicine physician Dr. Kirk Prodzinski offers comprehensive health care for children and adults.



"A family medicine practitioner treats patients of all ages for many different health conditions," said Dr. John Kaiser, VP & Chief Medical Officer. "It's important to your health that you develop a relationship with a primary care physician."



The urgent care team treats coughs, colds, seasonal allergies, broken bones, urinary tract infections, sports physicals, and other non-emergency issues. COVID-19 testing is offered on a walk-up basis. Urgent care hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.



"We built every aspect of this clinic around the patient experience," said Urgent Care Director Stacy Chessmore, RN. "We want patients to feel good, to feel cared for, and to feel welcome."



Saltzer Health has been growing rapidly. The East Boise location is the fourth new urgent care to open in less than a year.



You can request an appointment with Dr. Prodzinski online or call 208-327-6458.



About Saltzer Health

Saltzer Health is now part of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 225 clinics, a medical group, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Saltzer offers nearly 80 primary care and specialty providers, more than 350 employees, 41,000 patients and clinics throughout the Treasure Valley. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.