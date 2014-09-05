International Aero Products Is a Proud Sponsor of Autopalooza Presented by detailing.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --International AERO Products, AERO, is excited to announce its participation in the inaugural Autopalooza Orange County Car Show and Car Care Expo Presented by Detailing.com. The event will take place September 6th at the Orange County Great Park in Irvine, California. The event will host a classic and exotic car show, product demos, live music and entertainment, a kid’s zone and much more.



AERO is thrilled to participate in the event hosted by AERO retailer, Detailing.com. In addition to being a sponsor of the event, AERO will be exhibiting and available for product demos and share detailing tips and tricks.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs.



To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call 800-337-9274.