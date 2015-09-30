International Aero Products Preparing for Fifth Sema Show

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2015 --The products that first made a name for themselves in the aircraft industry are returning to Las Vegas for their fifth SEMA Show. International AERO Products, AERO, will be exhibiting at the show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center November 3-6, 2015. This year, the AERO booth will be located in the North Hall booth #13029.



According to Mike Hansen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, several exciting new products will be announced during the show at the AERO booth. Attendees will also have a chance to pick up AERO's brand new 2016 catalog, which will discuss all of the new products and more.



AERO's full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world's most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle's maintenance needs.



