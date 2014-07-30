International Aero Products Sponsoring New Contest at Torqued Magazine with Jo Coddington

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2014 --International AERO Products, AERO, and official spokesperson, Jo Coddington from “American Hot Rod,” are proud to announce that they are partnering with Torqued Magazine in a new monthly column and contest, “Jo’s Garage Headquarters at Torqued Magazine Presented by International AERO Products.”



Each month, readers can submit photos and a description of their custom vehicle to Torqued Magazine, and Coddington will personally select each month’s winner as a custom vehicle she would be honored to have in her own garage. Each month’s winner and their vehicle will be highlighted in Jo’s column and win a gift set from AERO to keep their award-winning vehicle sparkling: a full-size bottle of AERO FINALE, a 300 GSM microfiber towel and a 600 GSM microfiber towel, plus a special gift from Coddington.



“I am so excited to partner with my friends at Torqued Magazine and AERO for this new contest,” says Coddington. “While I am a hot rod girl at heart, I simply love all vehicles from motorcycles to racecars and everything in between. Being a woman who wrenches myself, I love to see what people have done to customize their rides and hearing the story of the build.”



For contest rules and to submit vehicles to the contest visit http://torquedmag.com/.



For more information about Jo Coddington and to stay in touch with what she has planned next visit http://www.jocoddington.com or download her app Jo Coddington available on iTunes and Google Play.



For more information on International AERO Products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Paint Protection.



About Jo Coddington

Television celebrity Jo Coddington works with companies in the automotive industry as a sought after spokesperson, consultant and brand ambassador. A self-proclaimed car girl, Coddington has participated in a plethora of builds, some of which were featured on “American Hot Rod” where Coddington starred with late husband Boyd Coddington. She has also appeared on “American Icon” and “Bidding Wars”. In addition to acting as an official brand ambassador for International AERO Products and Champion Racing, Coddington is busy paving the way for future generations of car girls through her mentoring efforts as a member of the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network. For more information about Jo Coddington and to stay in touch with what she has planned next visit http://www.jocoddington.com or download her app Jo Coddington available on iTunes and Google Play.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.