International Aero Products to Attend Historic Final 32nd Love Ride

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2015 --International AERO Products, AERO, is excited to announce its participation in the final Love Ride, the largest and longest running one-day motorcycle charity event in the world benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. The event will begin at Glendale Harley Davidson with thousands of motorcycles arriving to their final destination at Castaic Lake. The Foo Fighters and Social Distortion are set to play during the event, along with celebrity appearances, thousands of motorcycles on display, the trade show, gourmet food trucks and more.



AERO is thrilled to participate in the historic final Love Ride. The AERO Crew will have the full product line at the event available for purchase.



For more information about the event, visit http://www.loveride.org



To find out about other events AERO will be attending, "Like" AERO on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/internationalaero or "Follow" AERO on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AEROcarcare



AERO's full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world's most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle's maintenance needs.



To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call 800-337-9274.