Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --International Authors Speak at Near-Death Event in Orlando



Featuring International Speakers and many others!

"Paths to Healing & Wholeness"

July 28-31, 2016

Embassy Suites Orlando, FL – Lake Buena Vista South, 407-597-4000



The International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) will examine the worldwide impact of near-death experiences (NDEs) and other spiritually transforming events during their Explore the Extraordinary conference in Orlando FL, July 28-31, 2016. Speakers will come from various countries to share their insights on NDE and other spiritually transforming events. They will represent several fields including general health, medicine, education, and academic research. Speakers will focus on findings that provide Paths to Healing and Wholeness. Keynote speakers will include New York Times bestselling author Anita Moorjani who was born to parents of Indian ethnicity in Singapore and later lived in Sri Lanka and Hong Kong. The public is invited to join her and many others during this this weekend conference in Orlando, where people will gather from all over the world. Register for this special event at: www.neardeathconference.org



Some of the countries represented during this event include:



BELGIUM—Charlotte Martial will join the IANDS conference from Liège and share the results of an academic study revealing that for the majority of experiencers, an NDE has a positive impact on life and results in spiritual transformation.



HUNGARY—Tibor Putnoki is from Budapest and will share his NDE as presented in his book, 9 minutes – My path to the Light. This book is available in English and Hungarian.



INDIA—Linju Ann Alias is from Kerala and will share a phenomenological study of NDEs—which is the study of the phenomena of near-death experiences of cardiac arrest survivors.



MEXICO—Ana Cecilia González, MD, will join us from the Mexican state of Nuevo León. She will be part of a panel of other doctors who have each had an NDE.



The NETHERLANDS—Christophor (Bob) Coppes, PhD Economics, will present "Please, Don't Turn NDEs into a New Religion," as an expansion of the revelations shared in his book Messages from The Light (2011), which is now translated both in Dutch and German for the European market.



SWITZERLAND—Julijan Naskov, MD, finished medical school in 1989 and expanded his education to include psychotherapy as a Jungian student in Switzerland. He also is a graduate from Slavian University in Macedonia. He will discuss the Quality of Death in Life.



SLOVENIA—Igor Poje will present at the IANDS conference, sharing how to live life with an expanded state of consciousness through lucid dreaming and astral projection.



UNITED KINGDOM—Gregory Shushan, PhD, is currently an Honorary Research Fellow at University of Wales Trinity Saint David, and has held similar positions of honor at universities throughout Europe. He authored the Grawemeyer Award nominated book Conceptions of the Afterlife in Early Civilizations: Universalism, Constructivism, and Near-Death Experience. Gregory will discuss how NDEs are unquestionably part of the human experience, no matter their source: biological, psychological, and/or metaphysical.



Explore the Extraordinary Conference Information:

- Thursday, July 28: Healthcare-Education-Research-Science (HERS) Session (all day)

- Friday–Sunday, July 29–31: General Session: Presentations, workshops, healing sessions

- Hotel rooms: $129 (single/double occupancy, $10 each additional person)



Early Bird Registration and discounts will continue through May 3, 2016.

Visit www.neardeathconference.com to see the entire list of notable authors, other guest speakers and workshops.



About IANDS

IANDS is the informational and networking center in the field of near-death studies, the first organization in the world devoted to exploring near-death and similar experiences. Members are researchers, laypeople, academics, and caregivers; experiencers and non-experiencers; professionals and the general public; from every continent but the Antarctic.



Like IANDS itself, the Association's publications and programs are unique. The quarterly newsletter, Vital Signs, and the scholarly, peer-reviewed Journal of Near-Death Studies provide information and intelligent discussion generally not available anywhere else.



Around the US and Canada, 50 or so support groups meet regularly, with more in Europe, Australia, and Asia. For its periodic conferences in North America, IANDS pulls in top speakers, experiencers, researchers, and interested people for education, sharing, networking, and friendship.