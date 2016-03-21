International Best Selling Author Glenn Bill to Educate and Motivate Agents in Boston, MA

Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2016 --Come hear international best-selling author, speaker, and expert real estate consultant, Glenn Bill, on March 22nd, 10-1:30 at the Crowne Plaza in Woburn, MA. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is pleased to invite Glenn to the greater Boston area to share his real estate sales expertise with local agents. Agent in the surrounding area can come learn how to: Stop struggling with prospecting clients for new clients, inventory issues, and build client relationships.



Glenn Bill was named one of the top ten sales people in the nation for closing over 200 home sales in 2007. Glenn continues to be a top agent in his market, and now shares his success strategies for increasing growth and profits with others.

Among the topics Glenn will address:



*Defining, communicating and demonstrating your value to buyers and sellers

*Buyer and seller multiple offer strategies

*Why you don't do what you know you should do and how to fix it



Praise for Glenn Bill



"Glenn is unbelievable. It is rare to find an experienced business owner and sale's person who has walked the talk like Glenn. His presentation came from his heart and the road of hard knocks. We love Glenn's no nonsense, positive, direct, and enthusiastic presentation style. Every time he speaks to our 300 agent sales force, he lights

their fire!"

~Mike Scheetz – Broker/Owner, CENTURY 21 Scheetz



"Glenn's enthusiasm, energy, and delivery is just what my company needed at our kickoff event. His ideas were original and his ability to get my agents to think differently was eye opening and motivational."

~James Bradley – Broker/Owner, CENTURY 21 Bradley



"Glenn's message delivered real, tangible solutions my salespeople could implement right now! Great creativity, thoughts and ideas! He did an excellent job."

~Steve Jacobson – President, Fairway Mortgage



This event is hosted and sponsored by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. It's is free and open to all real estate agents in the greater Boston area join us:

Tuesday, March 22nd

Crowne Plaza Boston – Woburn

15 Middlesex Canal Park Woburn, MA 01801

Registration: 10:00am-10:30am

Presentation: 10:30am-1:30pm

Light refreshments and Surprise Give Away!

Cost: Free to those who want to succeed!

RSVP http://bit.ly/GlennBillMarch22



About Glenn Bill

Glenn Bill is a husband, father, businessman and coach from Indianapolis. He is a serial entrepreneur and ravenous learner of attitude and self-improvement.



Having more energy and enthusiasm than most people, he is involved in a variety of ventures that elicit his competitive nature and compassion for human beings.



He received his Real Estate license at the age of 19 and quickly developed a reputation for leading people and creating the feeling of mastery that comes from owning a piece of America. Using the same principles he learned from his athletic background, he dominated listings and sales in one of the larger nationally branded firms.



When he was 23 year old, Glenn became a partner in a Real Estate franchise that had only 16 agents and produced just over $600,000 in revenues. Today he can proudly assert that the company has over 150 agents and an excess of $8,400,000 in revenues.



Glenn received international recognition as one of the Top Brokers AND Salesmen for ten consecutive years in a company with over 6,500 offices and 135,000 sales associates. Recently Glenn has completed one of the largest mergers in a national franchise system and his company now totals in excess of over 350 salesmen and women and revenues topping $18,000,000.



Glenn's latest endeavor is the University of Attitude. His goal: to change the world one attitude at a time. He is the Author of The ABC's of ATTITUDE- You Secret formula to Get ATTITUDE. He speaks nationally to audiences that thirst for increased production, profitability and morale for their team or company. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.mrbillsellshouses.com or http://www.gbunlimited.com



About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

For the second consecutive year, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation was voted #1 Best Company to Work For in 2015 based on loan originator votes in Mortgage Executive Magazine. More than 10,000 individual loan originators from over 200 mortgage companies and banks voted.



Founded in 1996 by Steve Jacobson, and named by a childhood best friend, colleague and forever member of the Fairway family, Randy Cross, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage banker headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin and Plano, Texas. The company has more than 200 locations and approximately 2,500 employees nationwide. At Fairway, customer service is a way of life. Fairway is dedicated to finding the best rates for customers and also offers some of the fastest turn times in the industry. The goal is to act as a trusted advisor, providing highly personalized service and helping through every step of the loan process. It's all designed to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.FairwayIndependentMC.com.



