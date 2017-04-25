International Business Summit to Be Held June 14-16 in Woodland Park, CO

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2017 --The Charis Business Summit will be held June 14-16. Unique to this summit is the practical help available to those trying to launch new businesses or nonprofits, those ready to grow their organizations to a new level or to become industry leaders, or seasoned owners looking to sharpen or refresh their vision. This international business summit will feature a mix of speakers, each successful in their respective fields.



Just starting out?



Building a Successful Business Model (workshop): Billy Epperhart, entrepreneur and published author, will help you map out a journey to success using the Business Model Generation Canvas. This insider tool will aid participants in seeing what must be in place to transform a business concept into an established business. Learn how Billy has used this technique to walk other entrepreneurs through the logistics of a successful startup.



Bring Your Vision into Reality (general session): Do you have a concept? Do you know that you are destined to operate your own business? Have you hit a roadblock in taking your idea from concept to marketplace? Karen Conrad, marketing director of Andrew Wommack Ministries, will help you refresh your dreams and realize your God-given vision. With thirty years of combined experience in marketing, corporate banking leadership, and real estate and home-staging entrepreneurship, Karen will guide attendees through the process of taking their vision and making it a reality.



Ready for the next stage?



Prepare Your Company for Growth (workshop): Have you outgrown your current organizational structure? If so, then it's time for the next level! Paul Milligan, CEO of AWM and director of the Charis Bible College Business School, has spent decades in the corporate world, including twenty-five years building his own companies. Workshop participants will learn how to move a business from merely existing—or surviving—to success. This success is measured by the business's ability to support the owner, allowing him or her to pursue other goals and interests.



Innovation Growth Strategy (workshop): Do you want your business, product, or service to become the next big thing within your industry? Paul Milligan, the founder of twelve corporations and one nonprofit, will show you how good team development helps ensure that your business becomes one of the next market leaders. The right team can get you there!



Get the right tools!



Maximum CEO (general session): As the CEO and leader of your organization, what you don't know could hurt you. Dr. Dean Radtke, founder and CEO of The Institute of Ministry Management & Leadership, will give you the tools to motivate others to give their best in the workplace. Find out how the most unexpected member of your organization may hold the keys to your next big wave of success.



Building a Franchise Model (workshop): Learn how to earn more from your business without increasing your workload. Billy Epperhart will lay out the elements of the franchise model and show you how to build one, leaving you more time and money.



Build a Marketing Plan that Produces Results (workshop): Your business is up and running, and now you're able to plan and project growth. What's next? It's time for a marketing plan. You will leave this workshop with a plan tailored to your organization. Karen Conrad will show you how campaign marketing produces results and gets your product before the right audience. Get better results for fewer dollars.



Go to www.CharisSummit.org to see all the conference details. Invest in your business or organization this June at the Charis Business Summit.



