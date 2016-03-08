International Electronic Musician and Composer Anaamaly Releases New Age Album Urban Metta, Vol. 1

Annapolis, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2016 --Anaamaly, an international electronic musician and composer, is pleased to announce the release of his new album titled Urban Metta, Vol. 1. The new age album is a collection of spiritually moving, instrumental soundscapes for deep sleep, relaxation, yoga, and meditation.



The electronic musician explained that each soundscape was designed to help take the listener on a journey of self-introspection or pure stillness. Urban Metta, Vol. 1, is quickly gaining traction in the Middle East as well as the yoga, meditation, and New Age communities in the United States, and now around the world.



Anaamaly wanted to release an album that would help people improve their lifestyle and feel more relaxed in a modern world full of stress, anxiety and sleepless nights. Urban Metta, Vol. 1 is not like any other album; this album has a purpose, and that purpose is to bring calm and happiness to people's lives. Listening to the new age album can increase happiness and make people feel more relaxed, it can also provide a better night sleep instead of broken sleep caused by stress. The album is not just popular in the meditation world; it's also fast becoming a hit with people who are trying to bring some calm to their life and overcome a life full of negative behavior.



Yoga and meditation teachers are recommending Urban Metta, Vol. 1. With over 44 percent of people living in the USA suffering from stress, meditation and meditation music has become an important tool to overcome that stress. By listening to meditation music, it can help a person to feel more relaxed and take themselves out of that negative world. Anaamaly has practiced meditation since 1999 and understands how important meditation music is and how it can help people overcome negatives in their lives, and that is why his new album is a personal message to his fans.



The album, which is available to listen on Anaamaly's official website (http://anaamaly.com/music/a/urban_metta_vol._1), has 11 tracks and is available to purchase for $9.99 (http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/anaamaly3?SourceCode=widgetbaby). The tracks include I Stand in My Own Power, I Embrace All Wisdom, and I Am Surrounded by Abundance.



The benefits to listening to Urban Metta, Vol. 1, is it helps to promote better sleep and relaxation, assisting people to release stress and negative emotions. Calms the mind, leading to improved meditations and better focus.



For more information on the new album and to make a purchase, please visit http://anaamaly.com/music/a/urban_metta_vol._1



About Anaamaly

Featured WOA Records 'Goa Chillout Zone, Vol. 6' Artist, Anaamaly, is an internationally known electronic musician and composer. His projects range from peaceful new age soundscapes and laid-back, groovy instrumentals to upbeat feel good electronica. His music can be heard streaming in hotels, cafes, retail shopping outlets, and restaurants all over the world.