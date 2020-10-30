Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2020 --Studio Pilates International is set to take the US by storm. The Aussie-born premium reformer Pilates brand has opened its first US location in Louisville, Kentucky, to an overwhelming reception from the local residents, and is set to repeat this success in Brooklyn in a matter of weeks.



"The response from the community has been incredible, blowing the doors off any expectations that I had," said Kathy Abbott, new owner of Studio Pilates Norton Commons, Louisville.



Studio Pilates International offers a unique high intensity, low impact workout that caters for individual needs. Its passionate following can be attributed to the combination of innovative class delivery, luxe studio space and the total body changing results that have become synonymous with the brand.



As Abbott puts it, "Studio Pilates offers an amazing experience … absolutely gorgeous surrounds, with great music and a completely butt-kicking workout in just 40 minutes."



Hot on the heels of Louisville, the Brooklyn Studio will be opening up next month. Studio owner Marisa Fuller is gearing up for launch, "despite all the delays and difficulties of lockdown, we are almost good to go. And we've had so much interest from right across the Brooklyn neighbourhood that we're expecting to get off to a flying start!"



The latest openings are part of a continued pattern of growth for Studio Pilates which has a strong base already in Australia, New Zealand, and China. There are more studios in the pipeline for key strategic locations across the globe, with the United States central to the brand's ambitions.



"Louisville marks our entry into the US market, but it's just the beginning. We aim to expand the brand across the US, from coast to coast," says CEO and Co-Founder, Jade Winter.



Studio Pilates International was established in 2002 by Winter and his wife Tanya. The entrepreneurial duo has impressive experience and knowledge behind them - Jade as a former Olympic swimmer, personal trainer and Pilates instructor, and Tanya as a physiotherapist and instructor, turned international Pilates educator. Their credentials place them squarely at the forefront of the Pilates industry.



The Studio Pilates model features intense 40-minute reformer Pilates workouts designed by a team of physiotherapists and exercise scientists. Classes are delivered on multiple digital screens across the workout space, allowing instructors to focus on each client's technique, and motivating them to get the most out of every move.



"Our unique combination of technology and personalised instruction delivers a truly customised service, and we are thrilled to finally bring this to the US," says Winter.



Studio Pilates International currently has over 80 studios open or at pre opening stages, across Australia, New Zealand, China and now the US.



About Studio Pilates International

Studio Pilates International offers unique high intensity, low impact reformer Pilates workouts designed by a team of physiotherapists and exercise scientists. Classes are delivered on multiple digital screens across the workout space, allowing instructors to focus on each client's technique, to deliver a truly customised service. The brand attracts a passionate following which can be attributed to its unique combination of innovative class delivery, luxe studio space and total body changing results.