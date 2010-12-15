International Forum for Gifted and Highly Intelligent Children Is Launched

Kloof, South Africa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2010 -- An internet forum for bright kids (http://www.brightkidsclub.com) has been launched, allowing them to socialise with other children of above average intelligence, giving them an opportunity to challenge and be challenged, and affording them the stimulation and encouragement that is often lacking in their daily lives.



A new internet forum for gifted and highly intelligent children has been launched by a South African Mensa member. Dave Soane, who is the local IQ testing officer for the Kwa-Zulu Natal region of Mensa, the high-IQ society, said that over the years he has received many enquiries from parents of gifted children. Soane said "These parents are at their wit’s end looking for solutions for their children, who are bored at school, have difficulty socialising with their 'normal' peers, and have no easy outlet for their giftedness".



Although Mensa will accept members of any age, locally it is not equipped to cater for children, hence Soane often had to disappoint parents, who thought they had finally found a solution. A couple of months ago, after yet another distressed parent contacted him, he came up with the idea of creating an internet forum where intelligent youth could interact and socialise internationally.



BrightKidsClub.com allows members to :



* discuss books, music and other topics that appeal to them

* test and challenge each other with puzzles and riddles

* play forum-type word games

* generally socialise with their equals



Soane said "Most bright kids feel different. By interacting with others like them, they will realise that they are not alone and that there are, in fact, many like them. This enables them to accept their 'differentness' as a positive attribute, which will lead to improved self esteem, plus greater peace and contentment in their lives".



For more information go to http://www.brightkidsclub.com

