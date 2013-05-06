International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association Training Conference and Hypno Expo Attracts Hundreds of Complementary Medicine Professionals, Trainers and Students to Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2013 --Hundreds of hypnotists and students from all over the world will converge at the “Hypno Expo” in Daytona Beach on May 17th - 19th, to learn the latest techniques in medical and dental hypnotherapy.



The 2013 Hypno Expo, presented by the International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association and International Association of Counselors and Therapists, features over 40 instructors will train attendees on medical and dental hypnotherapy topics including “Working with Parkinson’s Clients,” “Male Menopause,” “Addressing the Emotional Component of Pain,” “Bedside Manners,” and “Getting Medical Referrals,” among many others.



“Many people only know about hypnosis because of entertainers like Derren Brown or films such as ‘Trance,’” says Robert Otto, President and CEO of IMDHA. “If you don’t know anything about hypnotherapy, you may be tempted to take these pop culture depictions of our profession as gospel. But you can’t rely on pop culture to communicate the truth about hypnosis—it’s one of the safest and most effective complementary and alternative medicine methodologies available.”



Over two thousand clinical studies of hypnosis have proven its efficacy and safety in medicine and dental care. For example, hypnosis is clinically proven to aid in pain relief and management. In fact, hypnotic pain relief is so effective that it can replace topical anesthetics for minor surgery and dental procedures, and is often used to reduce pain and anxiety during childbirth.



Hypnosis has also been demonstrated to be effective in the relief and management of gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), colitis, and Crohn’s disease; and for relieving nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and pregnancy. Skin disorders ranging from acne to herpes simplex, to vitiligo and more, can also be ameliorated with hypnosis from a qualified practitioner.



“We consciously choose to represent hypnotherapy as ‘complementary’ rather than an alternative to traditional health care,” says Robert Otto, IMDHA’s president and chief executive officer. “Our whole profession benefits from professional networking with mainstream healthcare providers...that’s why we’ve titled the Hypno Expo conference ‘Building Bridges.’ We want physicians, nurses and dentists to get firsthand information on the effectiveness of hypnosis in helping their patients, and the benefits to their practice of referring patients to qualified hypnosis practitioners.”



About the Hypno Expo

The IMDHA’s annual Hypno Expo training event and conference attracts hundreds of complementary medicine professionals, trainers and students to learn the latest in medical and dental hypnosis techniques and applications. The Hypno Expo is scheduled for May 15 - 21 at the Daytona Beach Resort in Daytona Beach, Florida. It will also be streamed live online for registered guests. For more information about the Hypno Expo, visit IMDHA.com or call 570-869-1021.



About the International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association®

The IMDHA is an interdisciplinary organization whose membership includes psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, mental health counselors, doctors, nurses, dentists as well as teachers, addictions counselors, priests, ministers and many different types of therapists. The organization aims to further the knowledge, understanding, and application of hypnosis in complementary healthcare; to encourage research and scientific publication in the field of hypnosis, and to provide a professional community for those complementary healthcare professionals, therapists and researchers who use hypnosis in their work.



IMDHA is designed to be a referral service of certified members to healthcare providers as well as the general public. Therefore, membership is restricted to professionals who have graduated from an approved school of hypnotherapy, and completed the IMDHA’s minimum educational requirements. Members must earn 30 continuing education hours each year to maintain membership.