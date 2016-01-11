International MS Cognition Society and Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Announce Call for Abstracts for 5th Annual Meeting

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2016 --The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), in collaboration with the International MS Cognition Society (IMSCOGS) and Nurse Practitioner Alternatives (NPA), announces a call for abstracts for the 5th Annual Meeting of IMSCOGS, taking place June 23-24, 2016 in Lower Manhattan. The international meeting will focus on the broad spectrum of cognitive impairment in multiple sclerosis and the abstract call is for poster or platform presentations focusing on topics related to cognition in MS patients.



The call for abstracts invites participants to submit abstracts on the following topics: cognition and neuroimaging; assessment tools for cognition; cognitive rehabilitation and exercise; medication and cognition; cognition and functional status; and cognition in pediatric MS.



"CMSC is thrilled to work with IMSCOGS on their annual meeting, which spotlights the very best in cognitive research as it relates to MS," said June Halper, Chief Executive Officer, CMSC. "The poster and platform sessions will serve as a wonderful opportunity for researchers to present cutting-edge findings in the field."



The target audience for the conference includes neurologists, neuroradiologists, psychologists, nursing professionals, rehabilitation specialists, neuropsychologists, mental health professionals, and all related healthcare professionals. The conference aims to increase participant knowledge in relation to diagnosis and treatment of cognitive impairment in MS and to address quality of life issues common to those with MS who experience cognitive impairment.



John DeLuca, Ph.D., Senior Vice President for Research at Kessler Foundation and Chair of the IMSCOGS Conference Organizing Committee, said "IMSCOGS prides itself on its conferences, which are an excellent forum for current research and innovation in MS cognition and provide a supportive educational experience for young researchers. Poster and platform presentations are a key component of our annual conferences and we look forward to the submissions, which will certainly reflect the excellent quality of current research on cognition in MS."



The 5th Annual Meeting of the International MS Cognition Society (IMSCOGS) will take place at the New York Academy of Sciences in New York, New York on June 23-24, 2016. The headquarters hotel for the meeting is the New York Marriott Downtown. The deadline for abstract submission is January 15, 2016, and notification of acceptance will take place by March 1, 2016. All abstracts should be prepared and submitted as per the submission requirements located at http://cmscscholar.org/imscogs-abstract-submission.



About CMSC

CMSC, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers, is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS healthcare professionals and researchers. The CMSC mission is to promote quality MS care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 7,000 international healthcare clinicians and scientists committed to MS care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. The 2016 CMSC Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of MS professionals in North America, will take place June 1-4, 2016, in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington, DC. For more information go to http://www.mscare.org



About IMSCOGS

IMSCOGS, the International Multiple Sclerosis Cognition Society, brings together researchers and health professionals with an interest in cognition in MS and all related areas. This includes the natural history of cognition in MS, measurement of cognitive performance, how it links to disease and MR variables, assessment and management of cognitive impairments, and other psychological, social and medical factors that relate to cognition. IMSCOGS drives the research agenda for cognition in MS. It also contributes to health policies and guidelines at national and international levels in relation to cognition in MS.