International Overdose Awareness Day with White Sands Treatment Center on August 31st

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --On August 31st join White Sands Treatment Center and thousands of people across the world in raising awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD). IOAD is a globally held event to pay respect to those that have suffered and have passed from a drug overdose as well as acknowledge the friends and families that have felt grief from drug overdoses. This event also aspires to raise awareness and spread the message that the tragedy of an overdose death is preventable with the right help and care.



If you would like to participate in International Overdose Awareness Day there are a number of things you can do. You can find an event that is located near you online to attend or you can create your own event in your community if there is not one already and register your event online. Besides attending or creating an event you can get involved in IOAD by getting social. Share photos, tributes or facts about drug overdose on social websites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #OverdoseAware2016.



In the United States alone 120 people die per day from a drug overdose. "At White Sands Treatment Center we are committed to not only helping those that have suffered from a drug overdose but also spreading knowledge about drug abuse to help reduce and stop the problem" says Head of Media Relations, Parker Jones.



According to OverdoseDay.com, International Overdose Day was started in 2001 in Melbourne, Australia by Sally J. Finn and Peter Streker. The first year they gave out 6,000 ribbons at a local event to anyone who wished to wear a ribbon to honor a friend, family member or partner who had passed from a drug overdose even if they were not directly affected. The second year of the Overdose Awareness Day event a steel badge was given out and requests for badges and information came in from all over Australia and New Zealand. Since then the International Overdose Awareness Day has grown into a worldwide event that communities, health centers, hospitals, awareness groups, government and non-government organizations participate in all in hope of helping to end this preventable tragedy that continues to occur across the world.



About White Sands Treatment Center

At White Sands Treatment Center, we have worked with countless men and women who have suffered from drug overdoses. We have a highly experienced staff of board-certified doctors, nurses, medical psychiatrists and addiction counselors who provide high quality care. Together, we design an integrated treatment plan personalized for each patient that will help them end their fight with drug and alcohol addiction. Our goal for addiction treatment is a long-term recovery and sustained personal growth.



Visit www.whitesandstreatment.com to learn more about drug overdoses or call 877-855-3470 now to speak to one of our addiction specialists.



Sources: White Sands Treatment Center