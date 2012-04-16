International Racer Announces 2012 Chile Alpine Ski Racing Camp

Pemberton, British Columbia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2012 --Alpine ski racing team, International Racer, have now released their 2012 Chile Alpine Racing Camp details. International Racer is a professional alpine training organisation that specialises in training international alpine athletes in technical and speed events.



Chile 2012 running in August/September is open to FIS alpine athletes who want to make skill changes or refine existing skills.



The team is training at El Colorado, located about 50km (30 miles) to the east of Santiago, at an altitude of 3,025 meters, in the midst of the most spectacular landscape of the Andes Mountains.



The team is coming off a very successful northern winter season with athletes from FIS and Kinder groups enjoying successes. At Kinder level, Wins at Whistler Cup and various Alberta based races were significant and in Europe several athletes enjoyed significant personal bests at stacked technical races.



In 2012, the training members already include several low point European racers, who are working to refine their skills for the approaching 2012/2013 winter.



International racer has been operating FIS level alpine camps for many years since 2003, working with junior up to Europa Cup and World Cup athletes. Athletes/Parents choose IR, because of strong fundamental development as the best accelerator to elite performance. This is the core of the teaching methods and is the reason our athletes are able to make performance leaps.



Chile offers athletes the chance to jumpstart their northern winter program on excellent training slopes that allow SL, GS and Super-G training.



There is an abundance of sun and quality snow. Furthermore, it is the gateway to the largest ski able acreage in the Southern Hemisphere perfectly suited for skiing and alpine racing.



Qualified athletes will be able to also enter several quality SL and GS FIS races.



The focus of the Chile camps is on the development, patterning, and mastering of the technical and tactical skills within brushes, stubbies and gates; Once mastered our goal is to then sequence your skills from brushes and stubbies into a combination of regular gate corridors and a-rythmical sets.



International Racer, offers a full service camp, with no daily driving, athletes literally walk out the door and ski to the lift. Through managing all the logistics IR allows our athletes to maximize their training.



