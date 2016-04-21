International Renown Artist Launches Art Generated from Twitter Feeds

Cambridge, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --Joëlle Bitton, an international artist and designer who travels the world to explore the concepts of technology and interactivity via artistic channels unveiled her latest cross-technological production: Twipology. Twipology is a garden generated from Twitter conversations using hashtags.



Specifically for this display, Bitton looked at the hashtags: whatever, system, control, radical, surface, cigarette, pink, raw, passage, abstract, kindergarten, and superficial from roughly 1,000 Tweets each. Spectators were welcome to sit, walk, rest, and contemplate the enormous digitally fabricated landscape.



"Twipology illustrates the possibility of interacting with the physical world via data and fabrication methods," said Bitton. "With the expansion and refinement of interactive technology today, the artistic and creative interpretations of the personal data at our disposal are limitless. Twipology seeks to bring to life and give meaning to the passing Cyber conversations we have through Twitter every day."



About Joëlle Bitton

Joëlle Bitton co-founded in Vienna the experimental collective Superficiel.org in 2000, in support of works that explore the ideas of surface, screen, and body movement as interfaces. She further researched the mediation of technologies in society at world-class institutions such as MIT Media Lab Europe in the Human Connectedness group and at Culture Lab, Newcastle University, and is currently enrolled as a Doctor of Design candidate at Harvard Graduate School of Design, conducting a research about interactive fabrication.



"I created Superficiel to establish a crossroad of art, design, and technology," said Bitton. "My goal is to bring about the emotional and disruptive aspects of innovation not yet explored. People don't always realize the information and stories that can be drawn out of systemized technological data today. I'm here to shift that perception and bring awareness to everyday thinkers."



The Twipology project changed scale from its inception when it was conceived for a large room exhibition, and was completed at the fortyK Gallery, Cambridge, MA.



For more information on the groundbreaking interactivity artistic development, Twipology, visit: http://superficiel.org/wordpress/twipology/.



