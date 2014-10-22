International Surrealism Now's Next Edition Will Be Hosted in the Historic Building of the 18Th Century Palacio Da Lousã Until Oct. 31, 2014

Coimbra, Portugal -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2014 --International Surrealism Now is a project by the surrealist painter Santiago Ribeiro, who has dedicated himself to promoting the surrealism of the 21st century, through exhibitions worldwide.



This event began in Coimbra in 2010 organized by Bissaya Barreto Foundation and has been in Conímbriga celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Monographic Museum (second most visited museum in Portugal). The show has also been in Paris with the support of GAPP – Art Gallery Portugal Presente and Liba WS, organized once again by the Bissaya Barreto Foundation and Santiago Ribeiro, and in Madrid with the support of Yamal Din. After that it went to Dallas with the support of the american surrealist artist Shahla Rosa. Lately it has been presented at the medieval Castle of Paço da Ega, organized by Rede de Bibliotecas and House Mayor of Condeixa-a-Nova and at gallery Vieira Portuesense located in the center of the city of Porto’s second largest city of Portugal.



At present, the “International Surrealism Now” includes artists from 28 countries: Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Spain, USA, Philippines, France, Holland, Indonesia, England, Iran, Iceland , Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Ukraine, Vietnam.



The exhibition consists of a variety of artworks including drawing, painting, photography, digital art and sculpture.



artists:



Agim Meta, Ana Neamu, Anna Plavinskaya, Andrew Baines, Asier Guerrero Rico (Dino ), Brigid Marlin, Daila Lupo, Dan Neamu, Daniel Hanequand, Daniele Gori, Edgar Invoker, Egill Eibsen, Erik Heyninck, Ettore Aldo Del Vigo, Farhad Jafari, France Garrido, Francisco Urbano, Gromyko Semper, Héctor Pineda, Hugues Gillet, Isabel Meyrelles, Keith Wigdor, Leo Plaw, Liba WS, Lubomír Štícha, Ludgero Rolo, Lv Shang, Maciej Hoffman, Magi Calhoun, Maria Aristova, Martina Hoffman, Mehriban Efendi, Naiker Roman, Nazareno Stanislau, Octavian Florescu, Oleg korolev, Olga Spiegel, Otto Rapp, Paula Rosa, Pedro Diaz Cartes, Rudolf Boelee, Santiago Ribeiro, Sergey Tyukanov, Shahla Rosa, Shoji Tanaka, Shan Zhulan, Sio Shisio, Slavko Krunic, Sônia Mena Barreto, Steve Smith, Svetlana Kislyachenko, Tatomir Pitariu, Ton Haring, Victor Lages, Vu Huyen Thuong, Yamal Din, Yuri Tsvetaev e Zoran Velimanovic.



Date started October 11 until October 31, 2014



Local

Palace of Lousã. Rua Viscondessa do Espinhal 3200-257 Lousã, Coimbra, Portugal.

Main Telephone: +351239990800

Main Fax: +351239990801

General Email: info@palaciodalousa.com

Site: http://www.palaciodalousa.com/?lang=pt



Contact the promoter: mobil – ( +351 ) 964485027

email: santiagoribeiropainting@gmail.com

blog: http://santiagoribeiropainting.blogspot.pt/?



About The Palácio da Lousã

*The Palácio da Lousã is an emblazoned building of the XVIII century. Formerly Palace of Viscondessa do Espinhal, it is classified as Historical Heritage.* *Located in Lousã’s historical center, renowned entry point of the Schist Villages Route, the Hotel offers a warm atmosphere with stunning views of the Lousã Mountains.* *The Hotel surroundings invite you to enjoy nature. You can observe wild game (deers and wild boars) in their natural habitat and visit a set of secular buildings, such as the medieval Arouce Castle, the wells of the Real Neveiro, where ice was stored in the winter to be later on sent to the King’s cellar in Lisbon, and the Chapel of our Lady of Sorrows, up on the mountain.*