International Surrealismo Now 2016

In these past years the art project was held in Conimbriga Monographic Museum, one of the most visited museums in Portugal, in Lisbon with Victor Lages support, in the center of Porto the second city of Portugal, at Vieira Portuense Gallery with Francisco Urbano, in Madrid with Yamal Din, in Paris with GAPP ( Galleria Portugal Presente ), Liba WS and Bissaya Barreto Foundation on Dorothy´s Gallery, in Berlin on Felliny gallery, in Texas on Luminarte art space, Los Angeles in Latino Art Museum and Mississippi State University with Shahla Rosa and Joe MacGown support. Lately it was held in medieval space of Paço da Ega, organized by Rede de Bibliotecas and the House Mayor of Condeixa-a-Nova and as well as in the city of Aveiro in the Galeria da Antiga Capitania do Porto de Aveiro, organized by Museu da Cidade de Aveiro.



The International Surrealism Now 2016 exhibition includes works of more than 70 artists from 33 countries.



Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Spain, USA, Philippines, France, Holland, Indonesia, England, Iran, Iceland , Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Vietnam.



Artists:



Achraf Baznani, Morocco / Agim Meta, Spain / Ana Neamu, Romania / Ana Pilar Morales Pérez, Spain /Anna Plavinskaya, Russia/USA / Andrew Artist Baines, Australia / Asier Guerrero Rico ( Dio ), Spain / Brigid Marlin, UK / Bienvenido Bones Bañez Jr., Philippines / Da Serena Lupo, Italy / Dan Neamu, Romania / Daniel Hanequand, Canada/France / Daniele Gori, Italy / Domen Lo, Slovenia /Edgar Invoker, Russia / Egill Ibsen, Iceland / Erik Heyninck, Belgium / Ettore Aldo Del Vigo, Italy /Farhad Jafari, Iran / France Garrido, USA /Francisco Urbano, Portugal / Gromyko Padilla Semper, Philippines / Héctor Pineda, Mexico /Hector Toro, Colombia/France / Hugues Gillet, France / Isabel Meyrelles, Portugal / Jay Garfinkle, USA / Joe MacGown, USA / Keith Wigdor, USA / Leo Wijnhoven, Holland /Leo Plaw, Germany / Liba Waring Stambollion, France/USA / Lubomír Štícha, Czech Republic / Ludgero Rôlo, Portugal /Lv Shang, China / Maciej Hoffman, Poland / Magi Calhoun, USA/Romania / Maria Aristova,

Russia / Mario Devcic, Croatia / Martina Hoffmann, Germany / Mehriban Efendi, Azerbaijan / Naiker Roman Cespedes, Spain /Nazareno Affonso, Brazil / Nikolina Petolas, Croatia / Octavian Florescu, Canada/Romania / Oleg Korolev, Russia / Olga Spiegel, USA / Otto Rapp, Austria / Paula Rosa, Portugal / Paulo Cunha, Canada / Pedro Diaz Cartes Kerruff Ngen, Chile / Philippe Pelletier, France / Rudolf Boelee, New Zealand / Santiago Ribeiro, Portugal / Sergey Tyukanov, Russia /Shahla Rosa, USA / Shoji Tanaka, Japan / Shan Zhulan, China / Sio SandraJaya, Indonesia / Slavko Krunic, Serbia / Sônia Menna Barreto, Brazil/ Steve Smith, USA / Stuart Grigz, UK / Svetlana Kislyachenko, Ukraine / Tatomir Pitariu, USA / Ton Haring, Holland / Victor Lages, Portugal / Vu Huyen Thuong, Vietnam / Yamal Din, Spain/Morocco / Yuri Tsvetaev, Russia / Zoran Velimanovic, Serbia.



Open - February 11 at 15.30 PM, 2016.

The exhibition will be open to the public until february 28, 2016



Address: Espaço Particula, Rua Miguel Torga, nº25, cave, Coimbra, Portugal.



Organized by Bissaya Barreto Foundation

http://www.fbb.pt/



Coordination by Cláudia Pires and Santiago Ribeiro.



Espaço Particula

http://www.facebook.com/Particula-Coimbra



International Surrealism Now

international@surrealismnow.pl

964485027

http://www.facebook.com/internationalsurrealismnow.org/

Santiago Ribeiro

Art Project

Surrealism Now

964485027