International Teaming Agreement Signed to Accelerate Commercial Space Growth

Two specialist space-sector firms from opposite sides of the globe have signed a Teaming Agreement and are officially kicking off a collaborative relationship focusing on business development for the space industry.



Tokyo-based Space BD and Florida's TerraMetric share a common vision of "making space an accessible market to any industry or company" and are committed to achieving results from launch to low Earth orbit, with a further focus on lunar and deep space exploration.



Technical skills, legislative knowledge, funding and time management are all critical factors in successfully accomplishing any space mission. However, guidance on how to effectively bring these factors together and thrive in the competitive global 'NewSpace' market is equally important — especially for those who are new to the space sector. Space BD and TerraMetric not only offer this guidance, but also work alongside key partners to achieve their goals, sharing every step on the path to success.



This Teaming Agreement reinforces the capabilities of both organizations, allowing them to push forward together. Space BD's experience and market connections in Asia-Pacific and their partnership with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), strengthens TerraMetric's reach into the Eastern hemisphere, while TerraMetric's expertise and network throughout North America as well as other regions, will provide Space BD with increased global coverage.



The mutual extension of capabilities for both companies will offer clients more choice from a wider range of options. Today, TerraMetric and Space BD already collaborate to provide in-orbit demonstration service using stable condition on the external platform of International Space Station through their respective existing partnerships. As on orbiting testimony to the achievements of international cooperation, the International Space Station is a fitting first step for this new international partnership.



TerraMetric is a global space business development firm with proven expertise up and down the integrated space exploration value chain, helping small- to medium-sized NewSpace businesses worldwide break into new markets and achieve their vision. TerraMetric works in concert with clients to provide market intelligence, secure large contracts, and connect with partners and customers.



"We at TerraMetric are delighted to announce our teaming agreement with Space BD," commented TerraMetric CEO and Founder Clint Graumann. "Space BD and TerraMetric have a common business culture driven by a shared passion for space. With Space BD's upstream focus and TerraMetric's detailed knowledge of downstream applications, together we can offer customers greater choice from a wide-reaching, comprehensive range of space business connections and expertise."



Space BD is the leading satellite launch and ISS utilization service provider based in Japan, and is expanding its services to support component import and export, test facilities installation, capacity building program, and strategic research project from business development perspective.



"We are pleased to start our partnership with TerraMetric," said Space BD Co-Founder and CEO Masa Nagasaki. "Since our initial discussion, we have been sharing common values and vision to expand space industry through providing optimum solution to everyone who wants to utilise space. We look forward to accelerating commercialization of Low Earth Orbit as well as development of deep space exploration including lunar missions with TerraMetric as US-Japan strategic private partnership."



By combining their expertise and using space as enabler for various industries, TerraMetric and Space BD will work together to accelerate space business development and make space a sustainably growing industry.