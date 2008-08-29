International Tour to Israel & Petra

Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2008 -- The Church At Arrowhead of Glendale, Arizona is planning an international tour to Israel and Petra from March 12-21, 2009. Members of the community are invited to take part.



The tour will depart from Phoenix International Airport the afternoon of March 12. Major sites along the tour will include the Sea of Galilee, the Jordan River, the Dead Sea, Petra, and Jerusalem. In Jerusalem, those on the tour will follow in the footsteps of Jesus as they visit multiple sites, such as the Mount of Olives, Western Wall, Via Dolorosa, and the Garden Tomb.



The Church At Arrowhead must have commitments from those interested in attending by October 1. The tour is all inclusive (except lunches) and includes roundtrip air transportation from Phoenix, first class and deluxe hotels, land transportation via private deluxe motor coaches, tips, taxes fuel surcharges, breakfast and dinner daily, professional English speaking guides, and all entrance fees to all sites.



Anyone from the community interested in joining the tour can call Pastor Mark Kendall at (623) 572-7902 or visit the Israel trip website: http://www.tcaaholyland.com with all the details. Because only 45 spaces are available, the church asks for responses as soon as possible.



