GPI Prototype Announces Addition of Third Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine

Lake Bluff, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2012 --GPI Prototype announced that it has completed the installation of a third DMLS machine from EOS. The additional EOSINT M 270 joins the EOSINT M270 & M280 machines currently being used at GPI to build metal parts additively. The addition of a third machine establishes GPI as a leader in metal rapid prototyping and expands their DMLS material selection to include aluminum.



DMLS offers many advantages vs traditional tooling including the ability to manufacture complex geometries and shapes not possible with CNC machining. Conformal cooling channels can also be integrated into designs to dramatically reduce injection molding cycle/lead times and lower costs. GPI offers 6 material choices for DMLS including Stainless Steel (GP1 & PH1), Titanium (Ti64), Cobalt Chrome (MP1), Maraging Steel (MS1) & Nickel Alloy (IN718). GPI is in the testing phase for aluminum and will be dedicating the EOSINT M280 machine to aluminum parts in the next month.



GPI is also proud to announce that they have received their International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) Registration. ITAR regulates the export and import of U.S. military and defense related equipment and information. Companies receiving this certification have corporate procedures and controls in place to ensure compliance. The ITAR Registration allows GPI to support military and defense-related projects in the United States.



Additional services include Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), 3D Printing (3DP), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Room Temperature Vulcanization (RTV), Investment Casting, Tooling, CNC Machining, Finishing, Painting and Laser Scanning. These services are priced very competitively in the industry while providing the best in quality and customer service.



More information is available on GPI’s full range of services at their website http://www.gpiprototype.com or by contacting a sales representative at 847-615-8900. GPI Prototype was founded in 2007 and employs 27 people from their headquarters in Lake Bluff, IL.