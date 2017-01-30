Internationally Renowned Author Giovanni Jakovac Launches New Book

Crikvenica, Croatia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2017 --A poetry book is a beautiful medium of expression that typically acts as an introspective tool for readers. These books are dense in meaning, beautiful in composure, and eloquent in expression. Sadly, the majority of books in this genre end a bit too quickly and remain a short collection of short stories. The reason for this lies in the nature of writing poetry. Poetry is highly expressive and difficult to produce; thus, authors often run out of topics and ideas. Here to break this paradigm is the acclaimed Croatian author Giovanni Jakovac and his latest work titled Netko To Gore Vidi Sve or Someone Up There Sees It All.



Jakovac as an author is well-acclaimed. He is proud to be holding twenty-three prizes for lyric poetry and festival performances. One of his works was even showcased a museum exhibition event. What's more is the fact that this is not Jakovac's first book. In the past year alone, he has published two exceedingly successful books.



This book, however, is an astounding two hundred and seventy pages long, jam-packed with illustrations, lyric poetry, works of photographic art, and more. As for the structure of the book, it is divided into six sections, corresponding to different transitional times of the year. These sections include Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter, Leap year, and the little-known Fift season of the year. Thanks to this structure, flipping through the book feels like a journey for the reader, allowing the reader to experience a collection of emotions and ideas.



To add another layer of depth to Someone Up There Sees It All, Giovanni Jakovac took the book as an opportunity to showcase his skills in the craft of lyric poetry. In turn, various cadence and meter techniques are employed adding to the elegance of the ideas expressed. This cadence can best be experienced through the musical annotations provided alongside the text. Additionally, Jakovac is offering CD containing the audio tracks each of the lyric poems that have been made into song.



Unfortunately, printing and distributing a book this massive is no easy task, even for an accomplished author like Jakovac. To remedy this issue, Jakovac has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Donors will be rewarded with anything from their names on a list of donors, to a copy of the book and official CD. With the support of readers, Jakovac hopes to wow readers around the world with Someone Up There Sees It All.



