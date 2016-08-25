Internet Marketing Company SEOprofiler Releases New Uptime Monitor That Enables Businesses to Monitor Their Websites

Staudt, RLP -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2016 --Cloud-based SEO tool provider SEOprofiler has added an uptime monitoring tool to their already impressive suite of website marketing tools.



Monitoring the uptime of a website is very important. Downtimes can damage the brand, they can lead to lost sales, and they can lead to bad rankings on search engines. In addition, frequent downtimes can be an indicator of hacking attempts.



A Full-Featured Monitoring Solution With Extra Features



The Uptime Monitor in SEOprofiler offers many things that other uptime monitors do not offer:



* Website performance monitoring: The Uptime Monitor in SEOprofiler checks the response time of the monitored web pages. If your web page has slow performance, you will be notified.



* Mobile website monitoring: How does your website respond to mobile devices? The Uptime Monitor in SEOprofiler enables you to select mobile user agents so that the Uptime Monitor gets the same results as users from mobile devices.



With the Uptime Monitor in SEOprofiler, you can check desktop pages and mobile pages in one project.



* Googlebot health check: Does your website responds correctly to Google's requests? The Uptime Monitor in SEOprofiler enables you to select the Googlebot user agent. If there are any performance issues when Google's indexing robot tries to access your web pages, the Uptime Monitor will notify you.



* Page content monitoring: The Uptime Monitor can check the monitored pages for particular words. If these words are missing, hackers might have changed the contents of your website. The Uptime Monitor in SEOprofiler will notify you when this happens.



* 1 minute monitoring: The Uptime Monitor can check your web pages as often as once per minute. That is much more often than most other uptime monitors check your site. With the Uptime Monitor in SEOprofiler, you will be the first to know about problems with your site.



* HTTP/HTTPS and HTTP/2 support: Google prefers secure web pages. The Uptime Monitor in SEOprofiler supports HTTP/HTTPS and HTTP/2.



The Uptime Monitor in SEOprofiler informs businesses about issues with their website as they happen.



Much More Than Just The Uptime Monitor



The new Uptime Monitor in SEOprofiler is only one of many tools that businesses get with SEOprofiler. SEOprofiler is a full-features suite of website promotion and Internet marketing tools, that helps businesses to get better rankings on search engines.



For example, SEOprofiler offers automated website audits, rankings checks on Google, Google Mobile, Yahoo and Bing, keyword research tools, link analysis and much more.



A free trial is available on the company website at www.SEOprofiler.com. The full version comes with an unconditional 30 day money back guarantee.