Internet Marketing Company SEOprofiler Releases New Website SEO Audit Tool

Cloud-based SEO tool provider SEOprofiler has released a new website audit tool that checks all pages of a website for errors and other issues that can cause problems with search engines and website visitors.



A professional SEO audit provides deep insights into the current state of a website. It is crucial for businesses that want to run successful Internet marketing campaigns.



Checking a website with the website audit tool in SEOprofiler makes sure that the website works as expected. It ensures that website visitors don't encounter errors, and it makes sure that search engines can rank the web pages as well as possible.



Everything businesses need to know about their web pages



The new website audit tool analyzes all the elements that influence the position of the web pages on Google and other search engines. It does not only show the errors, but it also provides instructions on how to fix the errors and other actionable items.



Users get statistics about internal and external links, indexability problems, an analysis of the robots.txt file of the website, statistics about the page performance, the topics on the pages, security settings, and more.



Key features of the website audit tool



- detailed web page checks in 50 error categories



- detailed information about all issues that can cause problems with search engines and website visitors



- spell checking in 47 languages



- desktop pages and mobile pages



- dedicated checks for website security settings, AMP and other key technologies



- tracks progress over time



- comprehensive filters and data preparation



- white-label reports for management and clients



Much more than just a website audit tool



The new website audit tool in SEOprofiler is only one of many tools that businesses get with SEOprofiler. SEOprofiler is a full-featured suite of website promotion and Internet marketing tools.



About SEOprofiler

SEOprofiler offers keyword research tools, link building and link analysis tools, daily rankings checks on Google, Yahoo and Bing, web page optimization tools, website analytics, competitive intelligence tools, white-label reports and more.



A free trial is available on the company website at SEOprofiler.com. The full version comes with an unconditional 30 day money back guarantee.