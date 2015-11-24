Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --The ubiquitous nature of the internet today means that all types of companies can benefit from a well put-together website. Even companies which have traditionally used word of mouth to garner new business are recognizing the significance of an attractive website and a pronounced web presence. In the past 10 years law firms have begun to establish themselves online and dedicate more time to capitalizing on internet marketing. But as anyone who has worked with a lawyer knows – attorneys are some of the busiest people in the modern working world. Litigation is a time-intensive process, and all that time dedicated to clients is time not spent expanding one's presence on the web. That is precisely where Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts comes in. Law firms spanning the nation have relied upon the internet marketing gurus at eMarketing Concepts to boost their visibility on the web, a fact backed by independent evaluators at TopSEOs, who bestowed the #1 ranking to the team at EMC.



Generating great websites, engaging content, and ultimately results is what eMarketing Concepts does best. They have helped hundreds of clients make great strides online and have helped countless business owners bring their company into the 21st century with a slick, sleek website.



A spokeswoman from eMarketing Concepts spoke about the recent announcement, saying "As a company we have always strived to improve our clients' rankings in any way possible. It appears that this bit of recognition does justice to the work we've down for various law firms – and for that we are grateful, and humbled. We look forward to continuing to help our current clients ascend the search engine optimization ladder and we eagerly await more businesses to our growing list of satisfied customers."



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 11 months in a row. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies. They have encountered nearly every type of business under the sun, and have established themselves as a major player in the world of internet marketing. The Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts boasts services characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



www.emarketingconcepts.com

800-811-6003