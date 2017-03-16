Internet of Things Inc. Signs LoI to Enter Into a JV with Chinese Global Conglomerate New Hope Group

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2017 --Internet of Things Inc. (OTCMKTS:INOTF / CVE:ITT) ("IoT Inc." or the "Company") an IoT software and solutions provider, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to form a joint venture partnership with New Hope Data Technology Co., Ltd. a New Hope Group (collectively "New Hope") affiliated and invested company. New Hope is one of China's largest privately-owned enterprises and in the Top 500 Enterprises for 14 consecutive years. With more than 600 subsidiaries and nearly 70,000 employees and annual revenues of nearly 80 Billion Yuan or $15.5 Billion, New Hope is involved in a wide range of sectors, from agriculture and real estate to infrastructure, chemical engineering, finance and insurance.



The partnership will position IoT Inc. to sell Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions and services to New Hope's network of factories and businesses, in addition to other customers across mainland China. New Hope aims to use Industrial IoT technologies to improve the operational efficiency and transparency of New Hope owned factories as well as other manufacturing facilities in China.



"This is a great opportunity to transform and modernize New Hope's expansive network of more than 600 businesses across China with measurable and effective IoT solutions," said IoT Inc. CEO Michael Frank. "We are now on our way to implementing IoT Inc.'s strategy to enter the vast and profitable marketplace across China, which needs industrial IoT solutions."



Chinese industries are rapidly modernizing to remain competitive globally. Broad adoption of IoT technologies to improve industrial efficiency could produce cumulative growth for China's GDP of US$1.8 Trillion by 2030, analysts from Accenture recently reported.



New Hope will hold a 49% interest in the new joint venture and will invest initially $2 Million as an operating and working capital loan while IoT Inc. will hold a 51% interest. Initially, upon signing the definitive joint venture agreements, New Hope will also invest $300,000 by way of a convertible debenture into IoT Inc. for general corporate purposes.



As consideration for New Hope entering into a joint venture partnership and providing priority for all IoT products and services to be provided by the joint venture for its more than 600 group companies, IoT Inc. will issue 28 million common shares to New Hope. These shares will be subject to performance milestones based upon the joint venture generating $3.5 million in aggregate net income over the first three years with annual releases from escrow as milestones are achieved. Revenues over the three-year term are expected to be in the $20 to $30 million range.



This recurring annual revenue model in partnership with the New Hope network of factories and businesses is expected to provide IoT Inc. with ongoing revenue and a profitable income stream.



In addition, the joint venture plans to negotiate strategic distribution partnerships with various leading IoT technology companies around the world. The joint venture will source their partners' solutions and deploy their technologies into New Hope's network of companies as well as other companies across China. The joint venture will also plan to negotiate options to purchase equity in some of the solution providers from which it secures distribution rights.



IoT Inc. announced its new strategy to focus on developing partnerships to allow for market penetration in China in early February. There is significant market demand for IoT solutions in a wide range of areas, from factory automation and plant floor control systems to security and surveillance, process control, inventory management, employee safety and more.



New Hope and IoT Inc. plan to sign definitive joint venture agreements within the next 30-60 days.



About Internet of Things Inc. (OTCMKTS:INOTF / TSXV Exchange:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc. (www.iotintl.com) is an Internet of Things (IoT) software and solutions provider. The company acquires and implements strategic and disruptive technology solutions targeting the industrial IoT markets, including manufacturing, energy management, agriculture and transportation. ITT has its headquarters in Toronto, Canada.



Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements or information appear in a number of places and can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements and information are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. There can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information referenced herein will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. We undertake no obligation to reissue or update any forward looking statements or information except as required by law. All forward-looking statements and information herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE



For further information, contact:

Internet of Things Inc.

Michael Frank

President & CEO

Tel: 416-677-9277

Email: mfrank@iotintl.com



To learn more, visit: www.iotintl.com



Source: Uptick Newswire